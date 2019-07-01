By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Two Policemen attached to a Beer distribution company, popularly known as “Paddy Man” located at Nwachukwu/Ojoto Street in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, were shot dead on Monday by unknown gunmen on their way to deposit money in the bank.

It was not immediately known if they succeeded in carting away the cash.

The details of the incident remained sketchy at the time of this report.

Eyewitnesses claimed the gunmen who might have trailed the Beer company vehicle, double-crossed it around Timber/Photo Street and engaged the two policemen in an exchange of gunfire.

When sporadic gunshots became silent, the two policemen were found dead and their rifles carted away.

The driver of beer distribution company vehicle sustained gunshot wounds on his legs.

The Rivers State Police Command was yet to issue any official reaction to the incident at the time of this report

