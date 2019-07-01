The 21 housemates in the 2019 BBNaija reality show parade a rainbow of professionals, from medical doctor, to investment advisor, banker, psychotherapist, lawyer, models and so on.

But one housemate that others have to watch out for is Khafi Kareem: She is a police officer, a native of Ekiti State, who resides in London.

The beautiful woman, who declines to reveal her real age, has already warned housemates not to try to drag her into anything sexual. While she may not arrest the offender, she says she will simply quit BBNaija House.

In her profile, released by BBNaija, she says if she wins the top prize, she will hire a film crew and travel round Nigeria to showcase the country’s tourism potentials.

Here are some profile titbits about the other 20 housemates:

Seyi Awolowo

Seyi Awolowo is the grandson of Obafemi Awolowo. He is an entrepreneur who once tried to commit suicide but had since risen above that dark period of his teenage years and has turned his life around.

Seeing his own face on the billboard for the first time is one of the highest moments of his life so far.

He is 30 years old from Ogun State. He is not single

Esther

Esther Olaoluwa Agunbiade is a 22 year old Lawyer from Lagos State.

Mercy

Mercy Eke, 26 year old video vixen and a businesswoman based in Lagos. She loves cooking, swimming, traveling and dancing.

This lady is really endowed with a nice hips and good body figure.

Gedoni

Ekpata Gedoni, 31 year-old fashion designer from Cross River. He enjoys playing basketball, soccer and taking walks.

Thelma

She’s a 26 yrs old beautiful lady from Imo State.

Isilomo

Isilomoh Braimoh, also from Lagos State is 27 years old.

She has an MA in Human Resource Management with professional certification.

KimOprah

Kim-Oprah is a television presenter and she is 23 years old.

As a former beauty queen, she represented Nigeria at the Miss Intercontinental World Beauty Pageant.

Sir Dee

His real name is Atteh Daniel Tioluwa. He is a banker and graphic designer from Kogi State.He is 28 years old and is a soccer freak.

Jackye

Jackye is a 23 year- old Software engineer from Anambra state. She once led her software engineering team to winning contract to build a Fintech app for one of the biggest companies in Africa. For her, she is BBNaija to win, as she says she never loses.

Nelson

Full name:Nelson Allison. He is a 26 year old model and Mr. Universe 2018.

Omashola

Omashola is a model and entrepreneur from Delta State.

He loves playing basketball and cooking.

Tuoyo

Tuoyo is a Psychotherapist, fitness coach and ‘part time stripper’.He will be 24 on July 20th.

Ella

Victoria Ella Nnabuchi is a 30 year old television presenter, actress, model and voice over artist.

FRODD

Full name Chemeka ‘Frodd’ Okoye. He is 28 years-old. He is an investment adviser and Sales Executive from Anambra State.

IKE

Ikechukwu Steve Onyema, 26, is from Imo State.He shuttles between Houston, Texas and Maryland, Lagos.

Avala

Beautiful Saidat ‘Avala’ Balogun is a single mother, who studied music and business at New York College in Queens, New York.

She’s from Ogun State.

Diane

Diane Yashim is 23 year old model from Kaduna State.She is a graduate of the University of Debrecen in Hungary.

Tacha

She is a 23 year old from Rivers State.

Jeff

Jeff, 30, is from Anambra State and resides in Jos. He is a bachelor, looking for adventure.

Mike

Mike Edwards is a 28 year old Athlete. He is both a British and Nigerian champion high jumper.

He is from Lagos state but lives in Manchester, in the UK.

He is married and runs a business of his own.

