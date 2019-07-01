From left: Polio Ambassador of Rotary International, Sir Emeka Offor; Polio Celebrities, Mr Enitimi Odom (Timaya); Chibuzor Azubuike (Phyno); wife of Polio Ambassador, Mrs Adaora Offor and Chairman, Nigeria National Polio plus Committee, Dr Tunji Funsho, during the decoration of Timaya and Phyno as polio ambassadors in Abuja.
Nigerian singers, Timaya and Phyno were on Sunday unveiled as the ambassadors of Polio campaign by Sir Emeka Offor Foundation.
The billionaire’s foundation has been working in conjunction with Rotary International to eradicate polio in Nigeria and last year donated $1million to support the campaign.
