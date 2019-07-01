The Olowu of Owu Kuta, Osun State, Oba Adekunle Oyelude has advised Nigerians to avoid making uncomplimentary remarks on the Chief of Army Staff, Lt- Gen.Tukur Buratai and also avoid quoting him out of context.

Oyelude gave the advice in a statement he signed on Monday and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

He described Buratai as a gallant General and patriotic officer, stated that the chief of army staff did not deserve” public opprobrium” thrown at him.

Oyelude said that the uncomplimentary remarks against Buratai were capable of demoralising the force on the field.

He said that since Buratai was appointed in July 2015, he had demonstrated good leadership, adding that this was responsible for the successes so far recorded in the ongoing battle against the insurgency and terrorism in particular.

“It is high time Nigerians realised the fact that military operations anywhere in the world require focus and absolute concentration.

“Situation whereby our soldiers are easily distracted to perform, through uncomplimentary statements, the result is coming back to us and no nation can develop in absence of peace.

“We should rather encourage our soldiers to bring us lasting peace. “Nobody should be happy with the spread of crimes. And this security personnel are the ones to tackle the problem,” he said.

The Olowu commended President Muhammadu Buhari for retaining the Service Chiefs, to complete their assignment.

According to the monarch, the president’s decision is evidence of his confidence in the Generals’ capability to achieve more results and leave the Armed force better than they met it.

The olowu said that Buhari must have realised that change of military leadership, at this point in time, would be counter-productive in the grounds so far covered.

“I think what is required at the moment is a change of operational approach and not military leadership change.”

The oba, however, urged the chief of army staff not to misplace the confidence the president posed in him.

The traditional ruler advised Buratai to be stiffer in disciplinarian actions, where and when necessary, reiterating that discipline made the military the most respected institution among security organisations world over.

“This development means all eyes are on the Service Chiefs to prove President Buhari right that, they are capable to further meet expectations of his administration.

“As a traditional ruler, it is part of my responsibilities to commend when necessary and caution when it is also important.

“Nigerians should join those of us who see and appreciate the work so far done by our soldiers.”

He called on all agents and sponsors of leadership change in the military to be patriotic in reasoning and implored all Nigerians to support the Army.

