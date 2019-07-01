DJ Spinall

Nigerian multiple award-winning disc jockey, Sodamola Oluseye Desmond, better known as DJ Spinall on Sunday night performed on the final day of the Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Sommerset, England, UK.

In the process, the Atlantic Records entertainer became the first Nigerian DJ to perform at Glastonbury – the largest greenfield festival in the world.

On the day, acts like Little Simz, Koffee, Octavian, Stefflon Don, Miley Cyrus, Janelle Monae and Billie Eilish performed on various stages, headlined by The Cure – on the pyramid stage.

Glastonbury Festival is short for the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts. It is a five-day festival that takes place in Pilton, Somerset, England.

While it is mostly known for contemporary music, the festival encompasses dance, comedy, theatre, circus, cabaret, and other arts. The event which started in 1970 and started running yearly since 1981 now attracts about 200,000 people.

The 2019 edition was headlined by British rapper, Stormzy, and rock bands, The Cure and The Killers. Janet Jackson and Kylie Minogue also performed at the 2019 Festival.

In 2008, American rapper and Billionaire, Jay Z also headlined the event.

