Shehu Sani, the former Senator for Kaduna Central, on Monday in Kaduna, distributed empowerment tools to 150 people in the constituency and urged Nigerians not to shy away in speaking the truth to those in authority.

He also called on people in the state to embrace peace and shun any form of religious and ethnic violence.

The beneficiaries were drawn Chikun, Giwa, Igabi and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna state.

Sen. Sani described the gesture as a right and part of the dividends of democracy.

“These items given to you are not presents by those you elected, neither favour done to you nor donations.

“They are your legitimate rights and part of the dividends of democracy for electing people into the office,” he said.

He said that the items included 50 sewing machines, 50 water pumping machines for irrigation and 50 generators.

Sani urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the items to enhance their economic status.

“Even though I am not a serving senator today, I still have a duty to deliver these empowerment materials to you.

“These materials were allocated to my office and my person and I have a duty to deliver it to you.

“You should also appreciate the parliament for the purpose of equity, justice and fair play in the distribution of items to the constituents,’’ he stressed.

He urged them to the speak truth to people in power irrespective of whether they like them or not.

“We are in the center of Northern Nigeria, the region which is faced with crisis, violence and bloodshed, whether the President is from the North or not, you all have the right to demand for equity and justice as it concerns the affairs of governance,” he said.

He called on the people of Kaduna central to be very conscious of their place in the politics of the state, claiming that they are being seriously marginalized and exploited in the politics of the state.

He further disclosed that within the four years of his tenure, he was able to construct and equip seven hospitals located in Rigachikun, Giwa, Igabi, Birnin Gwari and Tudun Wada.

Sani, an author, playwright, human rights activist, is the President, Civil Rights Congress of Nigeria and Chairman of Hand-in-Hand Africa.

He was a leading figure in the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria.

