Cori Gauff served up the perfect excuse for playing hooky from school on Monday as the 15-year-old American caused one of the biggest shocks in Wimbledon history by dispatching Venus Williams 6-4 6-4 in the first round on Monday.

Aged 39, Williams is considered Wimbledon royalty as she has been part of the All England Club family for over two decades, having won the singles title five times — including two before Gauff was even born.

But Guaff, the youngest player to qualify for the main draw in the professional era, was in no mood to play a lady-in-waiting as she made a mockery of the 24-year-age difference and 269 ranking spots that separate her from Williams.

Playing a fearless brand of tennis that belied her young age, she bullied Williams into submission.

A break in the fifth game of the opening set, which included a delectable lob over the statuesque Williams, was enough to win her the first set.

The nerveless display continued in the second set and she sealed victory on her fourth match point when Williams netted a forehand.

Gauff next faces Magdalena Rybarikova, a semifinalist at Wimbledon in 2017.

The 15-year-old player told ESPN three years ago: “I want to be the greatest of all time.”

She appears working hard to attain her dream. Coached by her father, Corey, a former basketball point guard at Georgia State University, Gauff trains regularly at Patrick Mouratoglou’s tennis academy in France.

She was the youngest United States Open junior finalist in history in 2017, losing at age 13 to Amanda Anisimova, another American tennis prodigy.

Gauff won the French Open junior title in 2018 at age 14, becoming the second youngest girls champion at Roland Garros after Martina Hingis.

