Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has praised the Nigerian Army for joining hands with his government to strengthen security in the State. The Governor said his two previous meetings with the Division of the Nigerian Army in the State yielded positive outcome, hailing the military for keeping its commitment to boost the State’s efforts.

Gov. Sanwo-Olu spoke while receiving the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, who paid a courtesy visit to him in Alausa on Monday.

The Governor hailed the Nigerian Army for maintaining high level of discipline and professionalism in its operational engagement, saying the actions of Army personnel in state had been in line with best practice.

“I am happy to inform our gallant Chief of Army Staff that your men have demonstrated highest level of commitment to us in Lagos and are giving us great support to enhance security. On multiple occasions, the Army has responded to our distress calls and this is commendable. I want to assure you that we will not take our relationship for granted,” the Governor said.

Sanwo-Olu reiterated his administration’s commitment to keep the state safe for investment and living, stressing that security operations would be strengthened to bring down crimes to minimum level.

The Governor also praised the Army for supporting the state’s environmental plan, noting that he was personally excited to see soldiers engaging in sanitation last Saturday.

Buratai said the Army would not shirk its responsibility to enhance security of lives and property in Lagos and across the nation, assuring that the military would always deploy its personnel for joint security operations to combat crimes in all parts of the country.

He said: “The Nigerian Army is assuring Your Excellency, Gov. Sanwo-Olu, that we are determined to collaborate with you and support your efforts to secure Lagos and defeat all forms of security challenges. I’m using this opportunity to show appreciation to Lagos government for supporting our activities.”

The Army chief, who said he was in Lagos for Combat Support Arms Training Week and Nigerian Army Day celebration, noted that the visit was also to get the support of the Lagos government to develop the Army’s property in Epe Military Barracks, which is presently occupied by the Lagos State University.

Buratai said the Combat Support Arms Training Week was a platform to provide combat support section of the Army and re-appraise their performances in their task of providing efficient combat support for the military operations.

He said the Nigerian Army Day was to mark the contribution of fallen soldiers to the unity and security of the country.

“The celebration of the Army Day is an opportunity for us to celebrate and honour some of our deserving personnel, both living and those that have sacrificed their lives for the unity of our nation. We remember their sacrifices and also pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased. Our hearts are with their families now and always,” he said.

Other top government officials that received the Army chief and his entourage included the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji, Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, his deputy, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo, and Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

