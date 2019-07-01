Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Center, Sam Adeyemi, has called on Nigerians to ensure that justice prevails in the allegation of rape levelled against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) by Busola Dakolo, wife of Timi Dakolo, Nigeria’s popular soul music singer.

Pastor Adeyemi while empathizing with Busola Dakolo in a statement he released in the afternoon, said it will only be appropriate if everyone would seek for truth, justice, healing, and restoration for all involved as that is the instruction set by the Bible.

He asked for patience while legal processes are instituted to unravel the truth.

Read his full statement below:

”My attention has been drawn to the allegations of rape made against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo by Mrs Busola Dakolo. These are, no doubt, serious allegations. Rape is a crime and I say a firm NO to rape.

As Christians, it is only appropriate for us to seek for truth, justice, healing, and restoration for all involved. The Bible instructs us to do this with humility (Galatians 6:1).

While these are still allegations, I emphatise with Mrs Dakolo and everyone that has been affected, and I pray God’s peace for them at this time.

While the allegations have been refuted, I hope there will be a process, legal or counseling, to establish the truth in these circumstances.

Meanwhile, let us pray for peace and strength for everyone hurting in this process, for the families of the accusers and the accused, and the Church.

#truth #justice #healing #restoration

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

