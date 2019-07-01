Mr. Eniola Bello, husband of the deceased
Friends and family members of the late Mrs Helen Olufunke Eniola Bello, wife of ThisDay Managing Director, Mr Eniola Bello Sunday gathered at the Banex event centre, Lagos to pay their last respect to the deceased.
Among the hundreds present were popular names in the media industry, as well as notable politicians such as Mr Bayo Onanuga, Publisher of TheNEWS Magazine, Chief Sam Amuka, Publisher of the Vanguard Newspapers, RT Hon Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State, Mr Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and so many others.
Hon. Yomi Awoniyi and wife, Tokunbo
Mr Gbenga Adefaye and his wife, Abosede
Mr Henry Wordu, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi
Mr Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State
Pastor Abraham Ayedogbon preaching at the service
R-L: Comrade Ayo Bello Odofin, Mrs Nkechi Bello Odofin, Pastor Rufus Alemeru, Pastor Bola Alemeru, Prof. Emily Alemika and Mr. Eniola Bello
Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and Bola Shagaya
R-L: Funke Egbemode, Bunmi Awosanya, Kaine Briggs and Bukola Olatunji at the outing service
The choir, Tehila, ministering at the event
Sam Amuka-Pemu, Publisher of Vanguard newspaper at the outing service
Dignitaries at the event
Friends and family of the deceased
