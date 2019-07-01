Mr. Eniola Bello, husband of the deceased

Friends and family members of the late Helen Olufunke Eniola Bello, wife of ThisDay Managing Director, Mr Eniola Bello Sunday gathered at the Banex Event Centre, Lagos to pay their last respect to the deceased.

Among the hundreds present were popular names in the media industry, as well as notable politicians such as Mr Bayo Onanuga, Managing Director  of TheNEWS  Group of newspapers,  Chief Sam Amuka, Publisher of the Vanguard Newspapers, RT Hon Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State, Mr Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and so many others.

Hon. Yomi Awoniyi and wife, Tokunbo

Mr Gbenga Adefaye and his wife, Abosede

 

Mr. Eniola Bello, husband of the deceased

General Ade Ajibade, Bayo Onanuga and Biodun Azeez of Conoil

Mr Henry Wordu, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi

Mr Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State

Pastor Abraham Ayedogbon preaching at the service

R-L: Comrade Ayo Bello Odofin, Mrs Nkechi Bello Odofin, Pastor Rufus Alemeru, Pastor Bola Alemeru, Prof. Emily Alemika and Mr. Eniola Bello

Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and Bola Shagaya

R-L: Funke Egbemode, Bunmi Awosanya, Kaine Briggs and Bukola Olatunji at the outing service

The choir, Tehila, ministering at the event

Sam Amuka-Pemu, Publisher of Vanguard newspaper at the outing service

Dignitaries at the event: 2nd left, Folu Olamiti and Nosa Igiebor 

Friends and family of the deceased