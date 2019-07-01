Friends and family members of the late Helen Olufunke Eniola Bello, wife of ThisDay Managing Director, Mr Eniola Bello Sunday gathered at the Banex Event Centre, Lagos to pay their last respect to the deceased.

Among the hundreds present were popular names in the media industry, as well as notable politicians such as Mr Bayo Onanuga, Managing Director of TheNEWS Group of newspapers, Chief Sam Amuka, Publisher of the Vanguard Newspapers, RT Hon Rotimi Amaechi, former Governor of Rivers State, Mr Peter Obi, former Governor of Anambra State, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa and so many others.

