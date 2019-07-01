The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday shunned Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) organised parley with political parties.

There were about 60 political parties in attendance.

The parley is meant to review the conduct of the 2019 general elections.

Otunba Niyi Adebayo represented the All Progressives Congress (APC).

INEC had announced that it will commence a National dialogue on the last general elections with the aim of improving on the shortcomings identified in the last February and March 2019 polls.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

