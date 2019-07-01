By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian rising and promising rapper, Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji popularly known as Oladips has announced his exit from reminisce’s record label LRR.

Oladips aka Omo Iya Aje also dropped a new single to call out his former Record label LLR and their underground deals.

Prior to his exit from the record label, the indigenous rapper deleted all his pictures on Instagram and removed himself from everything associating him to his record label. Removes the LRR info in his bio and also on his YouTube page.

The past few days have been a very tough one as Oladips took to the mic to talk about his whole saga with Reminisce and his controversial signing to LRR record label.

In his new single “Maybe“, he expressed his regret for signing to Reminisce’s label and how to reminisce allegedly said he was not making money for the label. He claimed that his then boss made life hell for him in the label.

Oladips said the label took advantage of him, they cut him off from making money and his other business.

He advises upcoming artiste to stay off from bad contracts with record labels, not to be to desperate to sign deals that it better to stay alone and push your crafts and talent.

