Oil giant, Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of Joint Venture (JV) between the NNPC and CNL (NNPC/CNL JV), says the fire that gutted its Ojumole Well No 1 has been put out.

Mr Esimaje Brikinn, the General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs of Chevron Nigeria Limited, confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Warri.

It will be recalled that the Ojumole Well 1 located in Ugbo Kingdom, Ilaje Local Goverment area of Ondo State was reportedly gutted by fire on April 18, 2019.

Sources alleged that the facility has been abandoned by the Chevron since 1998 due to communal issues between the people of Ilaje and the neighbouring Ijaw/Arogbo communities.

According to the statement, Ojumole field is in NNPC/CNL JV’s Western Niger Delta area of its operations.

“CNL wishes to thank all the stakeholders including the neighbouring communities, Ondo State Government, regulatory and security authorities that worked with the NNPC/CNL JV to ensure that the fire incident, caused by third party interference, was safely put out.

“Environmental monitoring by accredited independent environmental consultants continues in the area with support from regulatory agencies.

“Our employees are also on site, while normal activities are ongoing in the area.

“CNL remains committed to the safety of the communities and the environment in its areas of operation,” the statement read.

