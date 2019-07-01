By Taiwo Okanlawon
Amid allegations of rape levelled against Senior Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, popular Nollywood actor and member of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Akah Nnani, has used his social media platform to publicly renounce his membership of the church.
The TV host further said Pastor Fatoyinbo is a rapist until facts state otherwise.
Recall that the actor had started a campaign tagged #PastorStepDown Innocent or Not after the news of rape allegations broke. He was also among several other protesters who took to the premises of COZA on Sunday, June 30, to demand justice on behalf of Busola Dakolo, wife of singer Timi Dakolo.
In a recent post shared on his Instagram page, the actor expressed that he had threaded carefully on the matter because he did not want to join the wagon of jungle justice.
He, however, noted that he was disappointed after witnessing the reaction of the church authorities amidst the raging protest.
Nnani went on to disclose that it is shameful for him to identify as a member of COZA.
After watching @busoladakolo account, I believed her 100%. But I was advocating for proper procedures of getting justice on this matter because of reasons best known to me. Again, I was still in shock too. I admit, I still am in shock. I'm also not a fan of jungle justice or court of pubIic opinion because I suffered it in secondary school wrongfully. But after the behaviour of the church organisation today on this matter, not just the pastor, there is no need. It is shameful for me to call myself a member of that church. A friend said to me "his moves are like that of Pablo Escobar". I couldn't help but agree. It has taken me time, but I am finally here. We will say it for what it is. Until facts state otherwise, Pastor @biodunfatoyinbo is a rapist. There is a syndicate around him that protects him, and this involves Pastor Flo of Lagos Church, Pastor Wole of PH parish, church staff, other ministers and I dare say, his wife. I am no longer a member of that church. I call on every one who has a conscience to boycott @cozaglobal. Thank you to every Nigerian fighting. Thank you to every celebrity using their voice. You understand that your influence is not for you. Thank you. I drew strength from your voice. We continue to pray for him that God will touch his heart to own up to his crimes and the light of God to expose everyone involved in the syndicate. I stand with Busola Dakolo, I stand with every woman who has been raped. I stand against rape and rape culture. I stand against the rot in the church. @timidakolo I am 100% with you. #istandwithbusoladakolo I rest my case on this matter now. Let the place scatter!!
