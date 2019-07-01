By Taiwo Okanlawon

Amid allegations of rape levelled against Senior Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, popular Nollywood actor and member of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Akah Nnani, has used his social media platform to publicly renounce his membership of the church.

The TV host further said Pastor Fatoyinbo is a rapist until facts state otherwise.

Recall that the actor had started a campaign tagged #PastorStepDown Innocent or Not after the news of rape allegations broke. He was also among several other protesters who took to the premises of COZA on Sunday, June 30, to demand justice on behalf of Busola Dakolo, wife of singer Timi Dakolo.

In a recent post shared on his Instagram page, the actor expressed that he had threaded carefully on the matter because he did not want to join the wagon of jungle justice.

He, however, noted that he was disappointed after witnessing the reaction of the church authorities amidst the raging protest.

Nnani went on to disclose that it is shameful for him to identify as a member of COZA.

