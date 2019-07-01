A small twin-engine passenger plane crashed in the US state of Texas on Sunday, killing 10 people, officials said.

“The Dallas County Medical Examiner has confirmed 10 fatalities and no survivors,” a spokeswoman for the town of Addison, Texas told AFP.

The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted that it had dispatched a team to Addison to investigate the crash of a King Air 350 — a twin-engine turboprop passenger plane.

According to DallasNews.com, the plane crashed into the hangar at the airport.

The twin-engine Beechcraft BE-350 King Air was destroyed by flames after it crashed at 9:10 a.m., Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford said.

Addison spokeswoman Mary Rosenbleeth confirmed there were no survivors on the plane. The hangar was not occupied at the time of the crash.

Details of the flight’s manifest have not been released, but flightaware.com showed a Beechcraft Super King Air 350 had been scheduled to depart about 9 a.m. for St. Petersburg, Florida.

