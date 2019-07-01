The Federal High Court in Lagos on Monday ordered the permanent seizure by the Nigerian government of $8.4 million . (about N3billion) and N9.2 billion, belonging to Patience Jonathan, wife of former Nigerian leader, Goodluck Jonathan.

Justice Mojisola Olatoregun granted the application of the EFCC for the forfeiture and ruled that the money was reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The judge held that Mrs Jonathan could not prove that the money was legitimately earned, in what is surely a big triumph for the EFCC.

*Details later

