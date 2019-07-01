As part of the activities slated for the 2019 Law Week, members of the Ikeja Branch of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), will on July 2, visit prisoners at the Ikoyi Prisons to provide them with “Pro bono” legal services.

Pro bono service is a legal term for free services lawyers give to people without payment.

Mr. Dele Oloke, the Chairman of NBA Ikeja branch, made the disclosure on Monday while speaking to newsmen on activities slated for the law week.

It has as its theme: “Corruption: Legal Kaleidoscope.”

Oloke said that the purpose of the July 2 visit to the Ikoyi Prisons would also involve providing relief materials and to give hope to the inmates.

“Our visit to the prison is to give hope and advice to the prisoners. We would also want to encourage them to come out with high hopes and be ready for a second chance in life,” he said.

Oloke noted that the Human Rights Committee of the Ikeja Branch of the NBA will oversee the handling of some of the pro bono cases in court.

The chairman noted that the pro bono services will also be extended to the public on July 3, to give advice on pending legal issues and proffer solutions.

“We will also be providing answers to questions that ordinary Nigerians would have paid for to get,” he added.

There will also be a public lecture with the theme, “ The Role of Lawyers in Anti-Corruption Processes”.

According to him, the lecture is in memory of Alao Aka Bashroun, a former chairman of the chapter, it will be at the Adeyemi Bero Hall, Alausa. Ikeja.

As part of the achievements, he said the branch had partnered with the Lagos State Ministry of Justice on judicial reform on various projects to ensure legal practitioners had easy access to justice.

“The executives of this branch had attended over 32 workshops on judicial reform.

“Lagos State Judiciary had used enormous resources to ensure that members of the branch had access to justice. We are doing this because we do not believe justice should be commercialized in Lagos State,” he said.

