The 2019 National Division One Volleyball League got underway on Sunday at the Indoor Sports Complex of the University of Ilorin with 10 male teams and four female teams participating.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the teams are jostling to be elevated to the premier league.

During the opening game of the tournament, Kada Kings of Kaduna squared up against the Prisons Service in a thrilling encounter.

Both sides stood toe-toe in five sets before Kada Kings eventually won the tie 3-2.

In the second game, Offa Volleyball Club of Kwara beat Anambra Spikers 3-1 to get off to a winning start.

Niger Brass also defeated Team Katsina by the same 3-1 in the third match.

The fourth game of the afternoon was between Team Delta and Nigerian Army, with the latter winning 3-0 in three straight sets of 25-14 25-20 25-20.

