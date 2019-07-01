Nathaniel Bassey, popular Nigerian gospel musician and trumpeter, has described the on-going rape saga involving the Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Biodun Fatoyinbo as an indication that God is purging his church.

Recall that wife of popular musician, Timi Dakolo, Busola, had alleged that the COZA founder raped her when she was young.

Fatoyinbo, who denied the allegation, however, admitted that Busola once attended the same church with his family.

The clergyman consequently ordered his lawyers to institute both criminal and civil cases against Busola.

Reacting to the saga, Bassey in an Instagram post wrote: “Thanks for joining the Live session. Highlights

“1. Even in this turbulent times. God is purging His church. And things that can be shaken are shaken.

“2. The care to not react, but respond after careful consideration. And the importance of following the word.

“3. The need to have the elders go to the root of this. No sweeping under the carpets this time. As the blood of Jesus only works in the light. 1 John 1:7.

“I also called on other people with evidence to come forward. And just to add, if need be, redress must be sort in the court of the land.

“I also mentioned that this was a good opportunity to bring to the fore sexual abuse going on in church. Eg, RAPE.

“I called for continued prayers and not just mere talking. And prayers should be along this line, THAT GOD’S PURPOSE for this be fully established and implemented.

“Also, stated that this is a wake-up call for every minister, MUSIC OR WORD leading a double life. As there seems to be a change in status quo.

“The end of all of this must be the salvation of soul. Reading from 1 Cor 5, Paul speaking concludes by saying this.

James 1:19, James 3:15-18, I Cor 6, 1 Cor 5, Proverbs 18:13. I John 1:7.”

