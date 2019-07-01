Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, has joined Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor.

Mikel Obi has been without a club, since he left Championship club Middlesbrough at the end of the 2018/2019 season.

“A two-year and an additional year agreement was signed with the free captain of the Nigerian national team, John Obi Mikel, to transfer to our club,” Trabzonspor announced in a terse statement.

The former Chelsea midfielder has agreed a two-year deal, that will keep him at the Medical Park Arena until 2021, with an option for a further year.

He now joins compatriots Ogenyi Onazi and Anthony Nwakaeme in Unal Karaman’s squad.

Trabzonspor are in contention for Europa League football next season, after their fourth-place finish in the Turkish Super Lig in the 2018/2019 campaign.

