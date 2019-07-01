The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force have arrested 77 suspected criminals and prostitutes in different part of the state in a midnight raid.

Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi disclosed that the midnight raid was carried out due to the incessant complaints by residents around Akowonjo, Egbeda, Shasha, Iyana-Ipaja, Ayobo and Abule-Oki in continuation of total eradication of criminal hideouts across the State.

Egbeyemi disclosed further that the raid was carried out on the directives of both the government and the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu.

He stated that Muazu is poised at tackling current challenges and making sure that criminal elements were no longer allowed any free reign in the state.

According to him, after the agency conducted a thorough screening of all those arrested, only 12 male and 26 suspected prostitute were without proper means of identifications were left to be prosecuted.

“We want to assure members of the public that there is a synergy among all security agencies across the State and that we will not renege in fulfilling our primary responsibility of protecting lives and properties,” he said.

He also said the Lagos State Government, over breached of security and peace took over the ‘Aluminium Village’ at Dopemu area of Agege.

Egbeyemi said that the enforcement team of the agency demolished all illegal shanties where criminal elements (Awawa cult gang) hibernated to perpetrate their nefarious activities on innocent members of the public.

“A lot of criminal activities like rape and robbery take place at ‘Aluminium Village’ on daily basis. We receive daily complaints about criminal activities in the area from residents/victims and therefore we mobilised to dislodged the entire area and flushed out all criminals,” he said.

