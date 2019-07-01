The speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Rt, Hon, Mudashiru Obasa, has expressed sadness over the boat mishap that happened in Lagos on Sunday.

The Speaker, while expressing shock concerning the incident, condoled with the families of the victims of the mishap.

The chairman of the Conference of Speakers of the State Legislatures in Nigeria promised that Lagos State would continue to fashion out the best ways to ensure safety of lives of residents of the state.

“It’s sad to hear yet another boat mishap on our waterways. May God rest the souls of those departed while we keep working on finding lasting safety precautions for our waterways. It is sad,” Obasa expressed.

Obasa commended the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), who embarked on rescue efforts at the scene.

LASEMA boss, Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, had reportedly said the boat, which was on its way from Badore in Ajah to Egbin, Ikorodu, flipped over at the Ipakan Boat Jetty due to heavy currents.

Reports showed that so far, three of the victims had been rescued and taken to the hospital while the dead.

The speaker cautioned transporters in the state to be safety conscious at all times as they go about their business activities.

