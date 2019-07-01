ID Cabasa joins forces with ”Oil & Gas” crooner Olamide Baddo alongside Starboy wizkid for this brand new single titled “Totori”.
The visual was directed by director TG Omori is already number 42 on trending.Check out the video…
Monday, July 1, 2019 11:18 am
