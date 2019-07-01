Four policemen, including the DPO, were killed early today by unidentified gunmen, who attacked the Agudama Ekpetiama Police Station, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Two other policemen were also injured, during the attack.

The Inspector General of Police, M.A Adamu, has ordered a massive manhunt for the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

He said no stone will be left unturned towards apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to book.

The IGP also ordered the immediate deployment of crack detectives from the IGP-Intelligence Response Unit (IRT), the Forensic and Homicide sections of the FCID and Special Operatives of the Marine Police Department to Yenagoa to complement the efforts of the Bayelsa Police Command in carrying out discrete investigation into the attack.

Adamu paid tribute to the killed policemen and also condoled with their families.

He described the incident as a classic example of the risk and sacrifices the Police are exposed to in their daily task of protecting our homeland.

The IGP enjoined the Agudama Ekpetiama Community and the entire people of Bayelsa State to remain calm and to avail the Police with credible information that will help the Law Enforcement agencies towards apprehending the criminals.

