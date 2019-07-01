The Eze Ndi Igbo Kano, Igwe Boniface Igbokwe, has conferred a chieftaincy title of “Guo Ndigbo” on the former minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

Igbokwe announced the conferment of the new traditional title on the former minister on Sunday in Kano during the 10th anniversary and Ofalla 2019 celebration of Eze Ndi Igbo, Igwe Boniface Igbokwe.‎

Igbokwe said that the council decided to confer the title on Onu following his contributions and track record for the development of his people and the country at large, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

“We confer him with this title for the great support to entire Igbo extraction and the country in general,” he said.

He also thanked the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, for his role in the promotion of peace, stability and unity in the state.

In his remarks, Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, thanked Eze Ndi Igbo of Kano for the honour given to him and assured him that he would continue to work for the development of the country.

“I am expressing my profound appreciation to the Ndigbo community in Kano for the traditional title bestowed on me, the Guo Ndigbo Ugo. I thank you all from the depth of my heart for this honour,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, called on ‎Nigerians to continue to live in peace with one another irrespective of religious or ethnic affiliations.‎

‎He also called for love, stability, peaceful co-existence and tranquility among Nigerians.

‎

‎

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

