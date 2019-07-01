The embattled pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, Monday morning stepped down as the senior pastor of the church over alleged rape allegation by Timi Dakolo’s wife, Busola.

Pastor Fatoyinbo, in a post on his Instagram page on Monday, announced stepping down from the pulpit following the saga.

He wrote: “The past few days have been very sobering on me I have taken time to seek spiritual counsel form Christian leaders around the world who feel very concerned about the ongoing report in the media.

“I have solicited their guidance on actions I should take that is honoring to our Lord Jesus Christ and the work he has called me to do.

“Drawing from their counsel and that of the leadership of COZA and owing to my love for Lord’s work and the sacred honor of my calling I have decided to take a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church.”

Fatoyinbo’s decision is coming on the heels of massive protest held Sunday in Lagos and Abuja, calling for his investigation over the rape allegations.

Busola Dakolo, mother-of-three and wife of Nigeria’s soul music singer Timi Dakolo had alleged in an interview online that he was raped repeatedly by the COZA pastor when she was a teenager.

