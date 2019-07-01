Busola Dakolo: shows courage in speaking out

By Taiwo Okanlawon

Christian bodies, organizations, religious leaders, and notable public figures have lent their voices to speak against rape and harassment after news of rape allegation against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of The Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) by Busola Dakolo hit the internet.

Mrs Dakolo, who is the wife of a popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo, made the revelation during an interview with Chude Jideonwo, which was published on Friday by the channel, YNaija.

Reacting to the saga, The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said it does not regulate how pastors operate their churches but condemned the act of rape, saying it doesn’t matter who is involved.

“It is ungodly, wicked, and reprehensible”, a statement issued on Sunday by Pastor Oladeji, Special Assistant (Media & Communications) to the CAN President, His Eminence, Rev Dr. Samson Ayokunle, said.

It, however, stated that regarding the recent allegations against the Founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, it is yet to get details of the matter, other than news from social media.

It further stated that the CAN leadership has reached out to the leadership of the block which the Pastor in question belongs, with a view to getting to the root of the matter.

“This will help us to make the right decision on the issue,” the statement said.

A Nigerian social commentator, Japheth Omojuwa, in a series of tweets strongly condemned rape as he commended Mrs Dakolo’s act of bravery.

“This season of the Revelation has a rape story in it. Only an irrational person would be shocked by that. Busola Dakolo is brave. I hope her bravery helps other abused women step out. This thing is deeper than whatever is currently out there,” he said.

“UNILORIN students of that period and residents of Ilorin won’t be surprised by these revelations. They know scores of girls, including minors, who went through the same ordeal,” he added.

Popular Lagos pastor and head of Covenant Christian Center, Poju Oyemade, has also reacted to the rape allegation levelled against the clergyman, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

In a statement he posted on Instagram, Oyemade said he found it hard to watch the video where the wife of singer, Timi Dakolo, Busola, accused Fatoyinbo of raping her. Read his statement below;

In a related development, human rights advocacy group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, condemned the alleged harassment and arrest of anti-rape activists who protested outside COZA, Abuja.

SERAP’s deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, in a statement on Sunday urged the security agencies to release those arrested unconditionally.

