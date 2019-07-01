Cana’an Baptist Church located in Malali Kaduna has constructed a borehole worth over one million Naira to people of the area to address their water needs to augment government efforts.

Rev. Nathan Chawai, pastor of the church, at the presentation of the borehole on Monday said the community has suffered untold hardship in terms of accessing potable water over the years, a situation that made the church to move in to assist.

According to him, apart from the spiritual needs of the people in the church, they also require some physical necessities to strengthen their faith.

“One day, I was outside my house when I saw women carrying jerry cans in search of drinking water. After several hours, they came back without getting it, at that moment I was moved to start this project which I am now presenting to them”.

Chawai stressed that the church is part of the society and therefore needs to also give out what it has to the society.

He said the gesture is a challenge to well-meaning Nigerians to take it upon themselves by providing for the immediate needs of the society within their powers irrespective of government support.

The Reverend further stated that there are plans for them to tar the road leading to the area in Malali.

“I am looking forward to calling another meeting this time around to begin a process of tarring this main road which is leading towards Birnin Yero”.

Presenting the borehole to the community, President, Baptist Theological Seminary, Prof. Reuben Chuga said the gesture was a practical display of what Jesus Christ taught his followers.

“Jesus Christ while on earth was not only preaching the gospel of salvation but also met the physical needs of the people by healing them and feeding them.

“As a matter of fact, the government doesn’t have the resources to solve all our problems, therefore, we can all assist the government.”

Some community leaders at the event, Isma’il Ibiyeye and Sunday Maisamari applauded the efforts of the church and called for peaceful coexistence among people of diverse religions and ethnic groups living there.

