Onochie’s call comes on the heels of Busola Dakolo, photographer and wife of singer, Timi Dakolo, accusing Fatoyinbo of raping her as a teenager.
Onochie commented on the issues through her twitter account @laurestar
She spoke after the peaceful protests urging Fatoyinbo to step down held in Lagos and Abuja on Sunday.
Onochie said, “He raped me – Busola. I didn’t rape her – Fatoyinbo.
Me: What is the Police waiting for to invite this alleged rapist for questioning?
“This may lead to a polygraph or lie detector, telling us who is telling the truth. @PoliceNG pick him up, same way you’ll pick up an accused poor man!
“What I don’t understand is why Nigerians are calling on the alleged rapist, Biodun Fatoyibo to step down as a Pastor.
“Pastors are above board & above suspicion. He was never a Pastor. What we should be doing, is calling on the @PoliceNG to invite him for questioning,” she said.
NAN reports that amidst the trending issue and callouts, Fatoyinbo cancelled the upcoming events at the church and fixed a week-long prayer meeting instead.
The pastor had earlier officially denied the rape allegations with corroboration of his wife, Modele.
