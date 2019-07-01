Joseph Yobo, former Super Eagles defender, has urged the Nigerian side to raise their game ahead of their Round of 16 game at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Yobo berated the team for throwing away the opportunity to finish as Group B winners at the AFCON, the PUNCH reported.

“It is disappointing to see that Nigeria took the lead in the group and they let it slip,” the former Eagles captain said during his match analysis on SuperSport.

“They might be facing Ghana, who are one of the favourites, and it’s going to be a lot very difficult. I would have loved a situation where both teams probably meet in the semi-final.

“Nigeria made a mistake and they will have to pay for it. Hopefully, whoever they meet in the Round of 16, they will be able to raise their game, because so far, the three games that Nigeria have played, they have not really been in their rhythm, they have not played so well.

“Though they scored two goals with two clean sheets, in this game they were exposed. We will like to see Nigeria play their best in the Round of 16 because it is a knockout stage, they have to give their best regardless of who they are playing.” Yobo said

