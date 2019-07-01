Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift are currently at each other’s throat over the former’s music ownership controversy making the rounds.

On Sunday morning, the “ME!” singer revealed the “sad” news that music manager Scooter Braun will soon own her entire music catalogue. It’s something that, she said, she’s “grossed out” by.

“For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work,” Swift shared in a lengthy post on her Tumblr page. “Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, [Big Machine founder] Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past.” E online reports.

She added, “Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

So how does the “I Don’t Care” singer play into this?

Scooter reps the 25-year-old star, in addition to Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato and J Balvin.

After Swift’s post made headlines, the “Sorry” singer issued his own statement on the matter.

While he apologized to the 29-year-old star for sharing a “hurtful” and “insensitive” Instagram post in 2016 of him FaceTiming Braun and Kanye West , who’s famously feuded with Taylor, Bieber defended his manager.

“Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you,” he said. “As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair.”

He continued, “What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed.”

While Justin’s post has been getting a lot of heat, his wife Hailey Bieber commented, “Gentleman.”

Additionally, Braun’s wife, Yael Cohen Braun, took to Instagram to defend her husband and claimed that Taylor was “given the opportunity to own your own masters, you passed.” She closed her statement, “And girl, who are you talking about bullying?… My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in…”

However, many have offered their immense support to the 29-year-old singer, including Halsey, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez’s mom and more.

In fact, the 26-year-old supermodel and actress called out Hailey for her “Gentleman” comment. “@haileybieber @justinbieber you must be bored. I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions.”

She closed her comment, “Take a step back and try and learn from this.”

“She deserves to own the painstaking labor of her heart. She has surpassed all expectations of what any artist is even capable of,” the 24-year-old singer tweeted. “It turns my gut that no matter how much power or success a woman has in this life, you are still susceptible to someone coming along and making you feel powerless out of spite.”

Mandy Teefy (aka Gomez’s mom) also spoke out about the news. “I wish I could give you a big hug right now! Thank you for speaking out about this and teaching future young artist about protecting themselves. I don’t understand the pleasure of power plays to simply hurt people! To deny you the option to own your blood, sweat and tears, especially as a young women who shared growing up in front of the world, is heartbreaking!!”

In November, Swift left Big Machine Music and signed a new deal with Universal Music Group, which means Braun wouldn’t have any legal claim over the rights to her new singles “Me!” and “You Need to Calm Down” or her upcoming seventh album Lover.

