After a five-year hiatus from the music scene, Asa, the internationally acclaimed Nigerian-French singer and songwriter is gearing up to release a new album.

The album, her first studio album, is titled “Lucid”. It will be released anytime from September this year. It will be Asa’s fifth album.

Asa gave hints about her new album in an interview with FRANCE 24’s Florence Villeminot.

Asa told her interviewer that both Paris and Lagos shape her music. She says she gets her inspiration and story lines in Lagos and comes to Paris to ‘clean up’.

She says she has been busy all the past five years, featuring in concerts, travelling and also falling in love and falling out of it.

The whole idea of Lucid, she says, is about an amalgam of experiences in the past five years.

“Lucid is about the idea of love. It might be for me, it might not be for me. With what I have seen, I cannot do what people expect of me. My whole message is that I am not going to be like my mother. I am going to be myself”.

