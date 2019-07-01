Police and protesters clashed on Monday in the Hong Kong City during anniversary of its handover from UK to Chinese rule.

The protesters, who began to gather in the early hours of Monday, later clashed with police with many reportedly injured on both sides.

According to the BBC, in the chaotic scenes, police used pepper spray and batons to contain protesters outside a venue hosting an annual flag-raising ceremony.

A small group of protesters also smashed into the government building.

There have been a series of protests in Hong Kong lately as a result of a controversial bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China.

The government has agreed to suspend it indefinitely, but the rallies continue and Chief Executive Carrie Lam is facing ongoing calls to resign.

Pro-democracy events are held every year to mark the handover. Large crowds are expected to attend a march and rally later on Monday, but police are now urging the organisers to shorten or cancel the event on safety grounds.

