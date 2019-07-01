In spite of their 0-2 loss to Madagascar on Sunday, the Supper Eagles have received solid backing from the most important personality in the Nigeria’s football administration presently, Amaju Pinnick.

Pinnick, who is the President of the Nigeria Football Federation, said the 2-0 defeat of the Super Eagles at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations was an “eye-opener”.

He addressed the players, alongside Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, in dressing room after the game, assuring them of NFF and President Muhammadu Buhari’s support.

The football administrator, however, warned the Eagles against underestimating teams as they progress to play in the knockout stages of the competition.

According to him, “It might be a sad day but it is not a bad day. This is an eye-opener. No team should be underestimated. It is an eye-opener in the sense that we should not prepare to play a weak team in the second round. There is no weak team in AFCON. Now, let us be ready for the big teams.

“In the last AFCON that we won, we started slowly. We were 10 minutes away from being eliminated in the first round then we scored two goals against Ethiopia, and we won the AFCON. Let us rise up. Individually, let us rekindle our spirit – the spirit of Naija. We did our best but it was not good enough”, he encouraged the team.

