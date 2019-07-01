The estranged wife of Nigerian-born Ayoola Ajayi, the Utah murder suspect, says she is ready to testify about his murderous and violent nature.

In an interview with Daily Mail of London, Tenisha Jenkins Ajayi said she was forced to flee their turbulent marriage when he slashed her with a butcher’s knife and threatened to kidnap her.

Ajayi is accused of kidnapping and killing 23-year-old University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck before burning her body and burying it in a back yard in North Salt Lake.

He is still legally married to mother-of-four Tenisha, but the pair have not seen one another for years after she went into hiding and changed her cell phone because of his violent outbursts.

‘If he took an innocent child he needs to spend his life in jail,’ she said through tears, in an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com.

‘If they need me to come to court and testify against him, I’ll tell them how he was aggressive and controlling. This could have happened to me. This could have happened to my child.’

Tenisha, 35, insists she married Nigerian IT worker Ajayi, nicknamed AJ, for love rather than any form of financial or immigration arrangement.

They were introduced to one another in 2011 by a family friend and were married by June of that year.

‘My Godmother said to me I’ve got someone for you,’ Tenisha recalled.

‘I asked her is he crazy, is he a killer but she said he was a good person.

‘For our first date we went to her house. He was cool, he was a loving person, not crazy”.

Read More about the tempestous relationship in Daily Mail

