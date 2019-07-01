Leading Real estate giant, Pazino Homes and Gardens, has unveiled Pop legend, Innocent 2face Idibia as its latest Brand Ambassador at the grand unveiling which took place at the prestigious Eko Hotel.

The announcement was made at an intimate event tagged “Exclusive Soiree with 2Baba” in the company of select “movers and shakers” in tech, marketing, capital management, law, real estate, media and of course, entertainment,

Pazino ECC also shared details of irresistible real estate offerings for investors looking to grow their money by owning a piece of the future.

Patrick Agbaza, MD/CEO of Pazino ECC expressed delight with the signing of a brand as solid, endearing and enduring as 2Baba and welcomed him to the Pazino family which already has Super Falcons jewel, Azeezat Oshoala.

“Our commitment to delivering the most reliable and profitable real estate solutions to Nigerians at home and abroad remains unwavering. The unveiling of 2Baba is a pointer to where the business is headed as it positions to offer discerning investors a unique opportunity to own a piece of the future”, he said.

The high class event had in attendance members of Pazino staff including Mr Patrick Agbaza, MD; Mr Adesoji Ogunbanwo, director of operations, Madam Abbey Soyemi, head of business development; Mr Austin, head accountant; Mr John Uwendi, head Pazino property business network; Surveyor Koya, survey department; Mr Rufus, site; Madam Aneke, head property department; as well as the latest Pazino brand ambassador 2Baba, his wife Annie Idibia (actress), Yaw (OAP) Gbenga Adeyinka (comedian) Waje (musician) Japheth Omojuwa, (digital influencer) Steve Babaeko, (advertising) Peter Cole (oil & gas) Nwanfor Okafor (Lagos Angel Network), Stella Michaels, Kingsley James (events) Laff Up (event host), Efe Omorogbe (entertainment) Helen Emoh Abutu (events) Vien 007 (red carpet host) among others.

