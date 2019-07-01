Cori Gauff, debutante and 15 year-old African-American sent her idol, Venus Williams, 39, out of the Wimbledon championship Monday, defeating her 6-4 6-4.

The riveting match, a clash of experience and youth lived up to expectation as both players showed their mettle. But youth won, on a day that Grauff will never forget.

Wimbledon.com captured the making of history on the remodelled No 1 Court:

“The five-time champion may be 39 years old and No.44 in the world but it is only two years since she was in her ninth final here. Cori Gauff, meanwhile, was making her Grand Slam main draw singles debut.

The younger American, the world No.313, had taken school examinations remotely while in London for Qualifying. Her results in those are still unknown, but this test she passed with flying colours.

Williams won two of her Wimbledon singles titles before Gauff was born, but in her 106th match at the All England Club her glory days looked a long time ago.

At 3-4 down, having been broken, and receiving, Williams stared into the abyss. Digging deep she broke back but then failed to serve out having had game point. That left Gauff serving for the match. Williams saved the first with a volley on the line, the second with a backhand down the line.

Gauff forced a third match point, but slipped as Williams wrong-footed her. The old champion would not go quietly. But on the fourth match point Williams netted.”

And Gauff cantered to the net in disbelief to shake hands with legendary Venus, five-time champion in Wimbledon.

