By Funmi Peter Omale

I really detest doing this, but I think it’s high time I did. The social media has become a powerful tool in calling out the good and the bad, in celebrating and mourning, in influencing for positives and negatives, and on and on.

I think it was high time we had a #MeToo kind of campaigns in Nigeria. Because there are so many rich men, publishers, politicians, pastors, editors, celebrities and people in high places who have abused their positions grooming and/or abusing vulnerable young persons and even not so young persons. And this cuts across all strata of our society, and victims are both women and men.

Many of these of course have remained unreported, mostly for fear of not being believed. And fear of being blamed. I make bold to say I know all these, because I was a victim. (The first being when I was only 10 years). I am not ready to share all the details here (I only ever told Peter a bit before we got married)

In fact, it was just recently I shared my experiences with my big sister. I have also shared with a friend what her trusted friend who is now a pastor did when we were in the university.

Listen, you can not understand, except you’ve been through it. It is the most humiliating experience when someone you trust and respect start doing stuff you didn’t like. All you can do is just avoid being alone with that person, or just run away as fast and far as you can. Do not allow these bad people define who and what you are. You just want to move on with your life.

After my husband died,

