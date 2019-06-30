The Director- General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation, Mr Folorunsho Coker, has urged Nigerians to promote the country’s culture and its abundant heritage.

Coker made the appeal at the second edition of Nigerian flavours event in Abuja.

He said appreciating and promoting Nigerian products would help tourism to thrive as well as increase asset to the country.

He explained that the country was blessed with abundance of foods and the event was an avenue to sell to the world the richness of the nation’s heritage.

According to him, it is imperative for the nation to make the best of its potentials in terms of culture, food , fashion in order to ensure tourism become an enviable commodity.

He said that the ceremony was a home grown event used in showcasing the rich abundance of Nigerian foods , drinks, fashion and music among others.

“It is imperative for Nigerian flavours to be taken round the country as well as expect it to be replicated in kano, Kaduna, Jos among others at every event.

“Everyone is a stakeholder in tourism and we must now travel , its time for Nigerian flavours to be released to the states and they can do wonderful things in terms of tourism.

“The state have always done something about tourism , but it is now intensified because we now have an officer in the state and the six geo-political offices are constantly being engaged in, either by writing them from time to time or by visitation”, he said.

