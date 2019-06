President Donald Trump made history Sunday when he became the first sitting American president to step on the soil of Communist North Korea.

Watch the historic moment below:

Donald Trump became the first sitting U.S. president to set foot in North Korea when he met Kim Jong Un in the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas and agreed to resume stalled nuclear talks. More here: https://t.co/NpcdzIOTl7 pic.twitter.com/NiSTCMlC7U — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 30, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp