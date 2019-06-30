The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has urged the Nigerian Military to continue to abide by the principles of patriotism, service to the nation and humanity at large.

Ibas gave the charge at a dinner held on Saturday night to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the 26 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Abuja.

Ibas reminded officers of the security challenges presently facing the country, and urged officers and men of the armed forces not to remain aloof at this crucial period in the nation’s history.

He said after dedicating their youth and energy defending this cause, they should continue to pledge their loyalty and support to securing the future of the nation.

The chief of naval staff urged officers to be “ambassadors of mutual tolerance, peaceful co-existence, patriotism and national cohesion.’’

He also used the occasion of the anniversary to salute colleagues who had passed on in service to their fatherland.

Ibas also pledged continuous support to families of the fallen heroes.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

