Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the late Alhaja Abibat Mogaji, the mother of the All Progressives Congres, APC, National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as “fantastic adviser and selfless leader” that used her influence for common good.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, said during a thanksgiving held at the Chapel of Christ the Light in Alausa to mark the 6th year remembrance of the late President-General (Iyaloja) of the Association of Market Women, Alhaji Abibabu Mogaji, that she was a leader and a social crusader worthy of emulating.

Sanwo-Olu urged leaders from various spheres to emulate the leadership traits of the late Alhaja Mogaji, saying her legacies would only be sustained if leaders created a society that will work for all citizens.

During his exhortation, Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, urged leaders to dedicate their lives towards building legacies that would outlive them and also to devote time for righteous deeds while alive.

In his sermon, titled: “God’s Mercy In The Midst of Adversity”, Apostle Bamgbola noted that God had a conclusion for every human’s life when he said people must always seek direction from God to live a life that would have exemplary conclusion.

Reading from 2 Samuel 24:14, the cleric urged believers not to hesitate in seeking God’s mercy, noting that it is only through the mercy of God that a life could end with good memories.

Stressing that Alhaja Mogaji led a life that was worthy of emulation, Apostle Bamgbola said the deceased left a memory that posed a challenge to people towards building on the good legacies she left behind.

He said: “After death, what is left is memory of the deceased. And this is what people will remember about every one of us after we leave this world.

“Mama Mogaji is being remembered six years after her demise because of the good memories she left in our mind. It is only memory that will abide forever. What memory are we leaving behind when we leave?”

The cleric advised believers to strive to create memories that would make people remember them for their deeds.

The President-General of Association of Market Women, Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, led members of Tinubu’s family and market leaders to the service.

Others dignitaries at the thanksgiving service include the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Gboyega Soyannwo and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr. Adebunmi Adekanye, among others.

