It was an exiting scene on Saturday in some designated places in Obio/Akpor area of Rivers as the Nigerian personnel trooped out to clean market, car park and the surroundings.

The exercise was embarked upon as part of activities to mark the 2019 Nigerian Army Day celebration (NADCEL).

Soldiers, who turned out in large numbers cleaned the busy Rumuokoro market, car park road and surrounding environment.

The Commander of 6 Division Garrison, Nigerian Army Port Harcourt, Brig.-Gen. Adeola Kalejaiye, said that the army considered environment very important and was conscious of it.

“The army is very conscious of the environment, hence the need to clean up the market as part of our NADCEL.

“So, today, we are carrying out environment sanitation as part of our civil-military relationship. We are ready to cooperate with everyone.

“The army takes cleanliness of the environment very seriously,” he said.

Kalejaiye said that soldiers were part of the society, and as such, need the cooperation of the people to effectively carry out their assigned duties.

Mr Solomon Eke, Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Council, commended the army for coming out from the barracks to clean up the market.

Eke, who witnessed the sanitation exercise, said the army had through the clean up shown that it truly cared for the environment.

“However, it is surprising that even market traders did not come out to clean their own market; but rather it is the Nigerian army that is doing it for them.

“The army is providing security as well as contributing to the environment. So, the entire people of the local government are happy with what they are doing here,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

