Large number of protesters have stormed surroundings of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Church in Abuja to protest the alleged rape of Mrs. Busola Dakolo, wife of Nigeria’s soul singer Timi Dakolo, by the founder and Senior Pastor of the church, Pastor Abiodun Fatoyinbo.

It has been very hectic for security operatives, who had surrounded the church before the arrival of worshipers and the protesters, to control the large crowd of protesters who were shouting different slogans such as “No to Rape!”; “Shame on you!” ; “O Lord, come down and manifest your Justice!” and so on.

Watch the video below as posted by Viable tv:

