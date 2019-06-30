The embattled Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly in Guzape, Abuja, Abiodun Fatoyinbo, has cancelled this year edition of the church’s yearly programme, “Seven Days of Glory”.

Fatoyinbo announced this while addressing congregants on Sunday.

The programme, which usually begins every July 1 and holds for seven days, is said to have attracted several international pastors like Bishop T.D Jakes and Creflo Dollar in the past.

The cancellation of the programme was to follow the advice of leaders of the church, Fatoyinbo informed the congregation.

He said he didn’t want to put the guest preachers through the stress of coming to COZA amid such allegations of rape.

The pastor was hailed by hundreds of congregants who yelled, “we love you pastor”.

He also informed that his “elders” were handling the matter even as he said he was not happy with the huge deployment of security agents in the church.

Mrs. Busola Dakolo, the wife of popular musician, Timi Dakolo, had on Friday accused Fatoyinbo of raping her 20 years ago.

The allegation caused a storm over the weekend with many groups calling for arrest of the alleged randy pastor while some of his supporters have identified with him.

Fatoyinbo has, however, denied all the allegations.

