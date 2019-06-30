Adrien Rabiot has been filmed arriving in Turin ahead of completing a transfer to Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain.

The France international had been linked with a whole host of Premier League clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

But Italian giants Juventus have seemingly won the race for the midfielder, who will join the Old Lady on a free after his contract expired in France.

Rabiot fell down the pecking order at PSG and struggled for first-team football last season.

His camp recently confirmed he’d received no offer to stay at the Parc des Princes, ensuring the writing was on the wall for the midfielder in France.

Upon his arrival, Juventus FC wrote on Twitter: Look who’s just landed in Turin!

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

