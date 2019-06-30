By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Operatives of the Lagos State Police command have arrested a 19-year old cult kingpin who has led his gang to terrorise residents of Bariga area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

A statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana on Sunday said on 26th June, 2019 at about 8.00am, operatives of Operation Crush from Bariga Police Station arrested one Ifeoeoluwa Dodo, 19 years old, a strong member of Aiye confraternity at Odo-Eran Street, Bariga.

He said the suspect has been on the wanted list of the Police for the murder of one Ojo Taiwo in February, 2019 in Bariga.

“He escaped after leading eight other members of his cult to carry out the murder. Five members of his gang were initially arrested and charged to Court for murder. On the same date at about 5.30pm the operatives arrested one Kunle Oyediran, 24 years of Ifelodun Street, Bariga with two other members of his gang.

“The cult members arrested are responsible for series of violent attacks and robberies in Bariga. Suspects will be charged to Court,” he said.

In a related development, Elkana said on 27th June , 2019 at about 2.14pm operatives of Operation Crush from Anti-cultism Unit, acting on a tip-off arrested one Peter Ejovwoke, 26 years old of Ughelli North, Delta State at Ago Hausa Street Ajeromi, Ajegunle.

“Two Baretta Pistols with three rounds of live ammunition were recovered from him. On 28th June, 2019 at about 2.30pm, the operatives also arrested one Azeez Ojora Ajayi aka Alaje, 37 years old of Apapa. Two Baretta Pistols with four ammunition were recovered from him. Investigation is ongoing.

“On 28th June, 2019 at about 6.30pm, operatives of Operation Crush received a credible Intelligence that members of Aiye and Eiye confraternities were regrouping to unleash mayhem on each other and unsuspecting members of the public at Ketu and its environs, SARS operatives attached to Ketu on Operation Crush swung into action and apprehended the following cult members: Olaiya Tosin ‘m’ and kazeem Adeyanju ‘m’. One locally made Gun, a battle axe, one arrow and charms were recovered from them. They confessed to be Leaders of Aiye and Eiye confraternities mobilizing their members for a clash of supremacy. Investigation is ongoing,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

