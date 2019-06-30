Hoodlums have been paid to stage a counter protest in defence of the embattled Senior Pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Celebrity photographer, Bukola Dakolo had during the week accused Fatoyinbo of raping her when she was 16 years old in her Ilorin, Kwara State home.

Fatoyinbo has since denied the allegation, describing it as an attempt to extort the church.

On Sunday, anti-Fatoyinbo protesters stormed surroundings of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Church in Abuja to protest the alleged rape of Busola Dakolo.

But in a counter protest, hoodlums were seen brandishing placards, in support of Fatoyinbo in Abuja.

Some of the placards read: “Pastor Biodun is a great mentor,” “Pastor Biodun is a blessing,”Pastor Biodun has the mind of Christ,” and “Pastor Biodun is anointed.”

