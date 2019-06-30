Elaine Thompson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce have been confirmed by the Jamaican Olympic Committee as the next great stars who will be competing at the Pan American Games.

Thompson became a double Olympic champion at Rio 2016 with gold medals in the 100 and 200 metres.

Fraser-Pryce has seven World Championship titles and two Olympic gold medals of her own from Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

The organisers of the games, in a statement with less than four weeks until the start of the continent’s biggest sports festival, said the development was incredible news.

“We have incredible news to share for all lovers of sports, especially fans of athletics.

“The Olympic Committee of Jamaica has confirmed the official nomination of the athletes who will participate in the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

“The incredible list of athletes not only features Team Panam Sports Ambassador Briana Williams, but also two of the greatest sprinters in history: Elaine Thompson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce,” Panam Sports said.

The two athletes are currently number one and number two in the IAAF World Rankings for the 100m, both with times of 10.73 seconds.

The results were achieved last weekend at the Jamaica National Championships.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is an athlete who is well-versed in bringing joy to the island of Jamaica.

At the Beijing 2008 Summer Games, she became the Olympic champion at just 21 years before repeating it as Olympic champion at London 2012.

In London, she also added two Olympic silver medals in the 200m and 4x100m relay.

Combined with a remarkable seven World Championships, Fraser-Pryce has one of the best athletics resumes in the world.

Thompson, on the other hand, is the newest queen of Olympic sprinting as she won gold medals in both the 100 and 200m at the Rio 2016 Games.

These two super stars will compete at Lima 2019 between Aug. 6 and Aug. 10.

They will compete on the brand new track located in the Videna, the home for some of the most exciting and inspiring sports action at the Pan Am Games.

The Pan American Sports Organisation (Panam Sports) is the leader of sports and the Olympic Movement in the Americas, NAN reported.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

